EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man was arrested in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping.

Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota Friday night.

Law enforcement was able to use cell phone triangulation to locate the suspect’s car north of Edgeley.

The woman was taken to a Jamestown hospital and treated for undisclosed injuries sustained in the incident.