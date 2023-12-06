SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Kristina Kuehn, owner of K Restaurant, is closing the doors to her business at the end of the year after three decades of working in downtown Sioux Falls.

“It’s time. It’s time for me to retire, at least from this spot and let somebody else take it over,” Kuehn said.

Kuehn has been serving up her food downtown since 1993. Her original restaurant, Kristina’s Cafe and Bakery, was located where Fernson Brewery currently stands and had a full-fledged, breakfast, lunch and dinner menu. Since 2020, she’s pulled back to a more intimate, reservation-only style for the occasional First Friday dinner, themed wine nights, cooking classes and catering at her latest location on 8th and Railroad.

“I like to cook from scratch to some extent and use things that are seasonal,” Kuehn said. “ I also like to do things that are Midwestern foods and put my own twist on them.”

Once she scaled down her operations, Kuehn was able to curate and switch up her menus more often. She hosted dinner nights where she served themed meals around traditional French, Italian, Indian and German cuisine. Often, these were recipes she brought back with her after studying or traveling abroad.

“I’d gone to culinary school in California and I learned a lot of different cuisines,” she said. “Then I lived in Germany and cooked a lot of different things, lived in the cities and worked in a French restaurant. So when I came back here, I always loved bringing in food that I was familiar with and things that I didn’t think were represented in Sioux Falls.”

Her limited seating, reservation-only dinners became an unintentional private supper club of sorts where her loyal customers would scoop up a majority of the reservation spots. Over the years, those customers began to form friendships with each other and Kuehn herself.

One of those friendships came from Mark and Kathy Thomas.

“Some of the folks we see at that restaurant, we may not see them for quite some time because that was the only place we’d ever connect,” Mark Thomas said.

The Thomas’ have been frequent diners of Kuehn’s for 25 years. They started going to the cafe on Phillips a few times a week because they liked the small atmosphere and of course, Kuehn’s cooking.

“The staff was great, the menu was modest but she did some good rotation of great food,” Thomas said. “It was not a franchise environment whatsoever and I think that was a huge part of why we liked to go there.”

The Thomas’ got to know Kuehn during those years and she even ended up catering their daughter’s wedding. Mark and Kathy attended one of the final dinners at K Restaurant last Friday and said the occasion was bittersweet.

“It was in some regards rather sad because the staff was good, we’ve gotten to know them over the years,” Thomas said.

Now at the end of the line, Kuehn said it feels like her restaurants have come full circle. The intimate, shoestring budget cafe on Phillips that once drew people in three decades ago is reflected in the Kuehn’s small corner of 8th and Railroad.

“It’s the same feeling,” she said. “It’s like everybody knows each other and it’s a cool feeling that we just have this really tight community of people and they’ve been so supportive.”

As for Kuehn’s plans, once the restaurant closes at the end of the year, she said she needs to get both her knees replaced and then…

“Travel. You know, maybe I’ll hate retiring and I’ll want to start something back up in another capacity or maybe I’ll do a cookbook,” she said. “I just kind of want to help the people that have helped me over the years.”