SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 45 other states, including North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, in filing a brief asking Tik Tok to comply with an ongoing investigation into whether the company violated consumer protections.

Attorney General Marty Jackley made the announcement Monday. Jackley says that the Attorneys General wants to review internal TikTok communications that are critical to the investigations.

The brief says the company failed to preserve relevant information and provide internal communications in a useful format.

The states asked the court to compel TikTok to provide the information.