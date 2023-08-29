SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The inmates who assaulted a corrections officer (CO) on August 24 in the Jameson Annex in Sioux Falls coordinated their assault on the officer, according to court documents.

During the attack, which lasted about a minute, the two inmates repeatedly hit a CO on the head for at least a combined 70 times, the documents said.

Kyle Lee Jones, 30, and Lester M. Monroe, 48, are each charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault against a DOC employee and simple assault against a DOC employee. All three charges are felonies.

The CO was treated and released at a local hospital that day, according to a news release from the South Dakota Attorney General.

The assault was recorded on surveillance video, according to court documents. It shows Monroe as the first attacker of one of the DOC officers at about 8:29 a.m. While Monroe attacked the first officer in the head in a desk area, Jones joined the assault within four seconds, according to court documents.

Lester Monroe Kyle Jones

“Both Monroe and Jones punch the CO in the head continuously,” according to the court documents. Jones struck the CO a minimum of 50 times while Monroe held the CO on the ground. Monroe hit the CO at least 20 times.

CO responded to the attack by about 8:30 a.m. Monroe and Jones were detained with taser, physical force and spray.

Jones and Monroe are accused of having a conversation to plan it, before the assault. Monroe was watching the CO about five minutes before the alleged attack. At about 8:27 a.m., about two minutes before the alleged attack, Monroe is seen on surveillance talking to Jones.

When being questioned by law enforcement, Monroe denied that he asked Jones to assist with the alleged assault. He denied that it was a planned attack. Monroe has described the alleged attack as spontaneous. He says he blanked out and everything went red. He said he was feeling down and depressed and ‘it just went explosive.’

Monroe went on to say it was a mistake, he knew he’d get charged and would own up to it.

Jones declined to speak with law enforcement.

A second officer was punched by Jones while the officer was attempting to take him into custody. The two men are charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer for that incident, according to the AG’s office.