South Dakota House State Affairs committee votes to delay Ravnsborg impeachment process

Nick Nemec, cousin of crash victim Joe Boever, testified for articles of impeachment to proceed against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, the driver of the car that killed Boever.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The House State Affairs Committee Wednesday morning unanimously voted to amend HR7001, the articles of impeachment concerning State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. The amended articles effectively halt the impeachment proceedings and cast doubt on if or when the issue may be taken up in the future.

District 24 State Representative Will Mortenson introduced the original resolution last week. He testified today that lawmakers have “an obligation to our constitutional duties” and that impeachment was an “exceptional mechanism” only to be used in “exceptional circumstances.” Mortenson says the Attorney Generals actions are such a circumstance.

Nick Nemec brought a jade plant to the House State Affairs committee meeting Tuesday morning in Pierre. Joe Boever grew jade plants and often gave them as gifts to friends and family. The jade plant Nemec brought was a gift to Nemec’s wife from Boever.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch then moved an amended resolution, HR7001F, which effectively halts any discussion of impeachment proceedings until after a Hyde County court resolves the misdemeanor charges against Ravnsborg.

HR7001F will next go to the House floor. As a House Resolution, no Senate action is required.

Last week, a circuit judge has granted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s request to stop South Dakota authorities, including Governor Kristi Noem, from releasing any more reports, interviews or anything involving evidence from the deadly crash in September.