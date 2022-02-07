PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota House Speaker Spencer Gosch has been under fire from Governor Kristi Noem. On Thursday, Noem said Gosch has a personal problem with her.

“I think my relationship with house and senate leadership is good, it is strained with the speaker, definitely,” said Governor Noem.

On Friday, Speaker Gosch responded.

“Look it wasn’t my intention to hurt anybody’s feelings in the way that things went but sometimes that happens in legislation right. Some people get really tied to their idea and it just doesn’t go their way,” said Gosch.

Noem feels she is treated differently than other governors.

“I know speaker Gosch has an issue with me and I honestly don’t know what it is, I do not, cannot think of a reason why he is so offended by me in what I do but I am following the exact same protocols as other governors,” said Noem.

Gosch says he doesn’t dislike anyone

“But ultimately we are going we’ve got a lot of work to do and we are going to need to continue to work hard to accomplish what we need to accomplish without any sideshows or personal vendettas,” said Gosch.

Noem compared the rejection by lawmakers of her proposal to ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected to something that happens in national politics.

“It was an unprecedented historic action taken that set a bad precedent here in South Dakota the reason I was disappointed is that that’s one of the things I complained about in Washington DC,” said Noem.

In a statement released, Gosch said personal attacks and DC politics are not welcome in South Dakota. And today he appeared to want to move on.

“The intention wasn’t for feelings to get hurt we just have a job to do and I think we did it,” said Gosch.

In his statement Gosch said it is not the governor’s job to introduce legislation, she can only recommend language. He says the power to legislate is reserved to the legislative branch.