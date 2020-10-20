South Dakota house speaker recovering from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A top South Dakota lawmaker says he had a severe case of COVID-19 that sent him to the emergency room twice this month.

Republican House Speaker Steve Haugaard tells the Argus Leader he spent the last two weeks dealing with the disease, which is spreading rapidly in South Dakota.

Haugaard is at least the second South Dakota legislator to be diagnosed with COVID-19. He says he intends to return to work this week.

Meanwhile, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says it’s time for citizens to step up and keep each other safe. He’s urging them to wear masks indoors.

