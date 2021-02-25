South Dakota House passes legislation on transgender female athletics

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has passed legislation that prohibits transgender girls from participating in female sports at public schools.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Republican Rep. Rhonda Milstead, argued that transgender girls have an unfair advantage in female sports.

The bill means female sports would only be available to participants who are female based on their biological gender at birth.

Opponents of the bill include the American Civil Liberties Union which says the bill is unconstitutional.

The bill moves on to a Senate committee.