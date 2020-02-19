South Dakota House passes ‘riot boosting’ bill amid protests

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Native American groups opposed to the Keystone XL pipeline protested at the Capitol Tuesday ahead of an expected House vote on Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to revitalize laws that punish people who “urge” rioting.
Nearly a dozen protesters chanted as they danced to a drumbeat and held banners to protest the so-called “riot boosting” laws.
Native American groups say the legislation aims to silence peaceful protests of the pipeline. The Republican governor argues that the bill would protect peaceful protests and only punish people who engage in violence.
