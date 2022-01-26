PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has passed a proposal to push schools to increase average teacher compensation from what it was in 2017.

The bill easily passed the Republican-controlled House with just a single dissenting vote and will next proceed to the Senate.

It would extend for three years a requirement that school districts boost average teacher compensation from what it was in 2017.

Schools would risk losing state funding if they fail to increase pay. But they can also apply for a waiver.