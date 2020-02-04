South Dakota House panel backs online voter registration

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota House committee has approved a proposal to allow people to register to vote online.

It’s being pushed by Secretary of State Steve Barnett.

He says the bill would allow people with a South Dakota driver’s license or other state ID to register to vote through an online portal.

Barnett says the system would make it more convenient for people to register to vote and increase the accuracy of voter rolls.

It also may save money for county election officials who could spend less time assisting people with voter registration.

Barnett is proposing to launch the system on July 1 next year.