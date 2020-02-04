Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

South Dakota House panel backs online voter registration

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota House committee has approved a proposal to allow people to register to vote online.

It’s being pushed by Secretary of State Steve Barnett.

He says the bill would allow people with a South Dakota driver’s license or other state ID to register to vote through an online portal.

Barnett says the system would make it more convenient for people to register to vote and increase the accuracy of voter rolls.

It also may save money for county election officials who could spend less time assisting people with voter registration.

Barnett is proposing to launch the system on July 1 next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.