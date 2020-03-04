South Dakota House OKs ban on unions for university faculty

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has passed a proposal to get rid of the faculty union at public universities.

The Senate passed the bill last week. It also has the support of Gov. Kristi Noem. That suggests it’s likely that the faculty union will soon be eliminated.

The union argues that the ban will threaten academic freedom and the competitiveness of the state’s university system, which employs about 1,400 faculty members across six universities.

Republican lawmakers say the proposal will allow universities to adapt to tight budgets. They pointed to several other states that have banned faculty unions but have renowned universities