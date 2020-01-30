South Dakota House OKs ban on kids’ gender-change treatment

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota House has passed a bill that would ban gender-change treatment — including surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormone therapy — for children under 16.

The measure would make it possible to charge physicians who do so with a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Only a handful of Republicans defected from the majority in the House vote on Wednesday. The bill moves next to the Senate.

Gov. Kristi Noem has said she has concerns about the bill but hasn’t said whether she would veto it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.