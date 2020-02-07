Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

South Dakota House OKs ban on commercial surrogacy agents

South Dakota News

by: STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota House on Thursday passed a bill that would criminalize agents who facilitate commercial surrogate pregnancies in the state.

The proposal would make acting as a surrogacy agent a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

The bill exempts “altruistic” surrogate pregnancies and allows for the surrogate and child’s health care costs to be covered. It also calls for the Legislature to study the issue over the next year.

The bill aims to make South Dakota one of a handful of states to ban commercial surrogacy contracts. It will next be considered by the Senate.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.