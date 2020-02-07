South Dakota House OKs ban on commercial surrogacy agents

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota House on Thursday passed a bill that would criminalize agents who facilitate commercial surrogate pregnancies in the state.

The proposal would make acting as a surrogacy agent a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

The bill exempts “altruistic” surrogate pregnancies and allows for the surrogate and child’s health care costs to be covered. It also calls for the Legislature to study the issue over the next year.

The bill aims to make South Dakota one of a handful of states to ban commercial surrogacy contracts. It will next be considered by the Senate.

