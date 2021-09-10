South Dakota House leader renews call for AG impeachment

South Dakota News

by: , STEPHEN GROVES

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are being asked to call a special session to consider impeaching the attorney general for his conduct in a car crash that killed a pedestrian last year.

In a joint statement released Thursday, the House Speaker, House Republican leader and House Democratic leader laid out a process to evaluate impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, but it would require two-thirds support from both the House and Senate.

House Republican leader Rep. Kent Peterson says he is proposing a special session in November.

If that call receives the necessary support, House Speaker Spencer Gosch would then appoint a committee to investigate the attorney general’s conduct.

