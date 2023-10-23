SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lightning may not strike twice in the same place, but cars have twice struck a Sioux Falls home in the last two years.

A 40-year-old man drove his SUV off the street and ran into the corner of the house at 921 S. Jessica Ave. at about 10:00 p.m. Friday night. The home is owned by Jesse Peterson.

First responders arrive after SUV crashes into home on Jessica Ave. -Photo courtesy Jason Peterson

The 40-year-old man of Sibley, Iowa was arrested for DUI and taken into custody. This was his second DUI.

No injuries were reported.

This is the second time this house was hit by a vehicle in the last two years. In 2021, another impaired driver drove his truck off the street and hit this home and another house next to it. The homes are owned by brothers Jesse and Jason Peterson.

In 2021, Jason woke up to find the truck’s headlights beside his face. The front of the truck was where his nightstand use to be. Jason suffered a concussion and facial lacerations. He also lost one and a half weeks of work.

Southeastern Drive turns into Jessica Avenue, and sharply curves just north of Cherry Rock Park.

The Peterson brothers have met with city officials six times in an attempt to put a barricade up to prevent vehicles from crashing into their homes.

“They told us each time we can’t put a strong barricade in our yard, like a boulder to stop cars from crashing into our houses because it puts the driver in danger and it could kill them,” said Jason.

Jason said it makes it hard to sleep at night knowing it could happen again.