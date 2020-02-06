South Dakota House committee with Gov. Noem’s support approves hemp bill

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A House committee has unanimously approved a bill to legalize and regulate the growth, processing, and transportation of industrial hemp in South Dakota.

The bill’s advancement to the House floor Thursday marked progress on an issue that was the subject of a split between legislators and Gov. Kristi Noem last year.

Disagreements remain on how to fund the hemp program.

Gov. Noem says she still doesn’t think that industrial hemp is a “good idea,” but her office worked with legislators to craft the bill this year.

She wants the hemp program to be closely regulated.