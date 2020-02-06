South Dakota House committee with Gov. Noem’s support approves hemp bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A House committee has unanimously approved a bill to legalize and regulate the growth, processing, and transportation of industrial hemp in South Dakota.
The bill’s advancement to the House floor Thursday marked progress on an issue that was the subject of a split between legislators and Gov. Kristi Noem last year.
Disagreements remain on how to fund the hemp program.
Gov. Noem says she still doesn’t think that industrial hemp is a “good idea,” but her office worked with legislators to craft the bill this year.
She wants the hemp program to be closely regulated.