South Dakota House committee to weigh transgender treatment for minors

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota House committee will hear arguments on a controversial bill that would prosecute doctors who administer treatment to minors to help them change their gender.

The bill would make it a felony for South Dakota doctors to administer puberty-blocking drugs and other gender-change treatment to minors.

The bill is similar to legislation promoted by Republican lawmakers in several states including Florida, Texas, Georgia and Kentucky.

LGBT activists say the bill targets transgender youth and may lead to an increase in suicides. Democrats oppose the bill.