SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Another controversial bill is still alive in the South Dakota House.

House Bill 1235 would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor for any educational institution, medical provider or individual to compel another person to be vaccinated.

It would mean most schools would have to end their vaccine requirements for students enrolling in preschool and K-12 programs.

The bill has yet to be voted on.