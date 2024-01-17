PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – A bill currently making its way through the South Dakota legislature could help fund infrastructure for the state’s tribal reservations.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek takes a look at House Bill 10-41.

The Pine Ridge Reservation is one of the nation’s largest reservations and it’s in desperate need of infrastructure.

“Right now I’m struggling on trying to get plumbing and running water and, where I’m living at right now,” Rosie Lip said.

House Bill 10-41, sponsored by Republican Representative Tyler Tordsen, could help with those needs.

“House Bill 10-41 is actually a clean-up from Senate Bill 41 last year, which was the Housing Infrastructure Finance Program in the state. So a 200 million dollar loan and grant program to help improve housing infrastructure across the state,” Tordsen said.

Tordsen, who’s a member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe, says last year’s bill was always meant to include the state’s tribes, but lawmakers ran into an issue with definitions after the bill was passed.

“In the rule-making process, we determined that one of the definitions was the public infrastructure would have to be owned by a political subdivision of the state. So that meant that tribes were unintentionally, accidentally, ineligible then because they are not political subdivisions of the state. So all this bill does is kind of clean up that language last year which was getting back to the original intention of that program,” Tordsen said.

He says the program would help with any infrastructure at ground level and below.

“So that could be curb and gutter, that could be roads, that could be, you know, bringing some of the infrastructure to the sight — bringing water or wastewater hookups right to infrastructure lots to help lower the costs to build. So working with, whether it’s developers or communities or whoever is trying to promote kind of that housing in those communities,” Tordsen said.

Tordsen says there is an emergency clause on this bill, meaning if it makes it to the Governor’s desk and she signs it, the bill would go into effect immediately instead of on July 1st.