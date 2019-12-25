South Dakota hopes $10M will help wildlife conservation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s wildlife officials are hoping to receive $10 million from legislation pending in Congress to protect 104 species in the state that are vulnerable to extinction.

South Dakota Wildlife Federation Executive Director Chris Hesla says the funding would allow the state to step up efforts to keep species off the endangered list.

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act aims to allocate about $1 billion annually to wildlife conservation efforts nationwide.

State agencies nationwide have identified about 12,000 species that would benefit from the funding. 

