At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School.

According to a news release from police, the School Resource Officer was present at the school at the time of the call and observed no evidence of an shooter.

The school immediately entered lock-down status. Officers from the BPD and Sheriff’s Department arrived, sweeping the school and finding no evidence of a shooter.

Similar incidents have been reported and confirmed in other cities across South Dakota Thursday morning, as well as in other states in recent days.

The Mitchell Police Department announced on Facebook that at 9:30 a.m. a call came in reporting an active shooter at Mitchell Senior High School. Multiple agencies, both local and state, responded. The school was checked, and no evidence of a shooter was found.

In Rapid City, police reported a similar call of an active shooter at Rapid City High School. Units responded and no shooter was found.

Sioux Falls’ Lincoln High School was also a victim of such a call.

The Brookings Police Department says the hoax is under investigation by local and federal agencies.

The Belle Fourche Police Department posted to Facebook as well, saying they were contacted by an unknown caller about a threat at the high school. Police officers and Butte County deputies responded and found no active threat. The post states the call was part of the same hoax that had targeted other schools.

In response to a request from KELOLAND News, the South Dakota Office of Homeland Security issued the following statement.

These false shooting threats are not only a nuisance, but also time consuming for law enforcement agencies and schools. There is nothing humorous about these threats. While we cannot comment on ongoing investigations, the Office of Homeland Security and state Fusion Center continue to work with school districts and law enforcement agencies at all levels to keep students safe from any possible threat. Statement from Homeland Security

KELOLAND News also reached out to the FBI, who likewise responded with a statement.