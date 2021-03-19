South Dakota hire will handle missing, murdered Indigenous cases

FILE – South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, S.D. (AP Photo/Chet Brokaw, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office plans to hire a full-time employee dedicated to missing and murdered Indigenous person cases.

Rep. Peri Pourier, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, says Gov. Kristi Noem’s office informed her this week that Noem will sign the legislation creating the position.

The MMIP office will be funded through grants from foundations and the federal government, according to the news release.

There are currently 102 missing South Dakotans. About 68%, are Indigenous even though Native Americans make up only about 9% of the state’s population.

