South Dakota Highway Patrol pushes limits on tribe’s pot IDs

South Dakota News

by: Argus Leader

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration is guiding law enforcement officers not to honor Native American tribes’ medical cannabis identification cards if they are not issued to tribe members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol released the guidance just hours before the voter-approved medical marijuana law took effect Thursday. Though it sets up a potential conflict between prosecutors and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.

The tribe has set up the state’s first marijuana dispensary and plans to issue medical cannabis ID cards to people who are not tribal members, the Argus Leader reports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Local News

More Local News