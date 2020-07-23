South Dakota high school sports to start in August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — High school sports in South Dakota will proceed on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors unanimously approved a plan for competitions and practices to proceed.

Along with recommending that schools allow athletics to proceed on schedule, the board suggested that they take some safety precautions, including screening athletes, coaches and support staff for COVID-19 and isolating those found to have the disease, the Argus Leader reported.

The plan also recommends a four-tiered system for deciding to allow spectators into sporting events. The first competition is scheduled for Aug. 11.

