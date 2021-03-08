South Dakota hemp backers hopeful about planting this year

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota hemp farmers are gearing up for the growing season while lawmakers tinker with a bill that would allow them to plant a crop this year.

A key change to the original bill would permit year-round applications to grow rather than a 60-day window.

Another amendment lowers the entry barrier of five outdoor acres to half an acre, and allows for indoor commercial greenhouses.

South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association Vice President Derrick Dohmann says dropping the 60-day application limit would provide a boost to the state’s launch of the crop. He says he has been working with hemp farmers in North Dakota, Minnesota and elsewhere to learn about the industry.