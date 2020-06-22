South Dakota health officials report 29 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed only 29 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,326 on Monday.

Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 81

The state’s health department said 5437 people have recovered from the virus, which means 48 additional recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 827 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

DOH reported a total of 608 hospitalizations and 89 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 73,329 tests performed, 67,03 , or 91% of them, came back negative.

