South Dakota health officials announce 52 additional cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 626

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has announced 90 new cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 626.

Union and Yankton counties each reporting one new case of the coronavirus.

Health officials said that there are 7,378 negative tests and two tests are pending.

DOH said that there are 33 people hospitalized, six deaths, and 189 have recovered from the virus.

The counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland have at least one positive cases of COVID-19 are:

Lincoln: 39

Yankton: 20

Clay: 6

Union: 4

Bon Homme: 3

Hutchinson: 2

The deaths in the state are from four men and two women. The counties that have reported the deaths and how many are:

Beadle: 2

Minnehaha: 2

McCook: 1

Pennington: 1

Courtesy of South Dakota Department of Health

DOH said that 343 men and 283 women have COVID-19 in the state in the following age categories and the number of deaths in the age groups:

0-19 years: 21

20-29 years: 121

30-39 years: 155

40-49 years: 107

50-59 years: 126 with two deaths

60-69 years: 73 with one death

70-79 years: 14 with one death

80+ years: nine with two deaths

Here’s the full list of the counties in South Dakota that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 and the number of recoveries in those counties:

County Total Positive Cases # Recovered Aurora 1 1 Beadle 21 19 Bon Homme 3 2 Brookings 6 6 Brown 14 10 Charles Mix 3 1 Clark 1 1 Clay 6 3 Codington 12 11 Corson 1 0 Davison 3 3 Deuel 1 1 Fall River 1 1 Faulk 1 1 Hamlin 1 1 Hughes 4 3 Hutchinson 2 2 Jerauld 3 0 Lake 2 1 Lawrence 9 8 Lincoln 39 17 Lyman 2 2 Marshall 1 1 McCook 2 1 Meade 1 1 Miner 1 0 Minnehaha 438 66 Oglala Lakota 1 0 Pennington 8 5 Roberts 4 3 Sanborn 1 0 Spink 3 2 Todd 1 1 Turner 5 1 Union 4 2 Yankton 20 12

On Saturday, DOH said one Beadle County case was moved to Jerauld County and one Brookings County case/recovery was moved to Minnehaha County.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

