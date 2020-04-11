Closings
South Dakota health officials announce 52 additional cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 626

by: Reilly Mahon

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has announced 90 new cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 626.

Union and Yankton counties each reporting one new case of the coronavirus.

Health officials said that there are 7,378 negative tests and two tests are pending.

DOH said that there are 33 people hospitalized, six deaths, and 189 have recovered from the virus.

The counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland have at least one positive cases of COVID-19 are:

  • Lincoln: 39
  • Yankton: 20
  • Clay: 6
  • Union: 4
  • Bon Homme: 3
  • Hutchinson: 2

The deaths in the state are from four men and two women. The counties that have reported the deaths and how many are:

  • Beadle: 2
  • Minnehaha: 2
  • McCook: 1
  • Pennington: 1
Courtesy of South Dakota Department of Health

DOH said that 343 men and 283 women have COVID-19 in the state in the following age categories and the number of deaths in the age groups:

  • 0-19 years: 21
  • 20-29 years: 121
  • 30-39 years: 155
  • 40-49 years: 107
  • 50-59 years: 126 with two deaths
  • 60-69 years: 73 with one death
  • 70-79 years: 14 with one death
  • 80+ years: nine with two deaths

Here’s the full list of the counties in South Dakota that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 and the number of recoveries in those counties:

CountyTotal Positive Cases# Recovered
Aurora11
Beadle2119
Bon Homme32
Brookings66
Brown1410
Charles Mix31
Clark11
Clay63
Codington1211
Corson10
Davison33
Deuel11
Fall River11
Faulk11
Hamlin11
Hughes43
Hutchinson22
Jerauld30
Lake21
Lawrence98
Lincoln3917
Lyman22
Marshall11
McCook21
Meade11
Miner10
Minnehaha43866
Oglala Lakota10
Pennington85
Roberts43
Sanborn10
Spink32
Todd11
Turner51
Union42
Yankton2012

On Saturday, DOH said one Beadle County case was moved to Jerauld County and one Brookings County case/recovery was moved to Minnehaha County.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

  • Wash their hands often
  • Avoid close contact
  • Stay home if sick
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Clean and disinfect
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

