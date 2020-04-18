South Dakota health officials announce 131 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 1,542

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has announced 131 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,542.
Union County is reporting one additional case of the virus, raising the county’s total to five.
Health officials said that 68 have been hospitalized as of April 18, seven deaths, and 552 recovered.
DOH mentions that there are 10,118 negative cases with one test that’s pending.
The seven deaths in the state are five men and two women in these counties:
- Minnehaha: 3
- Beadle: 2
- McCook: 1
- Pennington: 1
Health officials said there are 839 men and 703 women with the virus in the following age categories and how many deaths in those groups:
- 0-19 years: 88
- 20-29 years: 294
- 30-39 years: 368
- 40-49 years: 318
- 50-59 years: 279 with two deaths
- 60-69 years: 146 with two deaths
- 70-79 years: 25 with one death
- 80+ years: 24 with two deaths
For the full list of counties in South Dakota with confirmed, negative, and recovered cases:
|County
|Total Positive Cases
|Total Negative Cases
|Total Cases Recovered
|Aurora
|1
|32
|1
|Beadle
|21
|157
|19
|Bennett
|0
|10
|0
|Bon Homme
|4
|84
|3
|Brookings
|9
|260
|9
|Brown
|18
|384
|10
|Brule
|0
|35
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|7
|0
|Butte
|0
|12
|0
|Campbell
|0
|7
|0
|Charles Mix
|4
|60
|3
|Clark
|1
|44
|1
|Clay
|5
|96
|4
|Codington
|13
|356
|11
|Corson
|1
|6
|1
|Custer
|0
|13
|0
|Davison
|3
|235
|3
|Day
|1
|41
|0
|Deuel
|1
|54
|1
|Dewey
|0
|19
|0
|Douglas
|0
|21
|0
|Edmunds
|0
|18
|0
|Fall River
|1
|9
|1
|Faulk
|1
|13
|1
|Grant
|0
|30
|0
|Gregory
|0
|27
|0
|Haakon
|0
|10
|0
|Hamlin
|2
|47
|1
|Hand
|0
|18
|0
|Hanson
|0
|17
|0
|Harding
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes
|5
|194
|4
|Hutchinson
|2
|69
|2
|Hyde
|1
|7
|0
|Jackson
|0
|3
|0
|Jerauld
|4
|24
|4
|Jones
|0
|4
|0
|Kingsbury
|0
|53
|0
|Lake
|3
|83
|2
|Lawrence
|9
|55
|9
|Lincoln
|86
|957
|41
|Lyman
|2
|15
|2
|Marshall
|1
|33
|1
|McCook
|3
|73
|2
|McPherson
|0
|11
|0
|Meade
|1
|50
|1
|Mellette
|0
|9
|0
|Miner
|1
|14
|0
|Minnehaha
|1276
|4080
|374
|Moody
|1
|66
|0
|Oglala Lakota
|1
|21
|1
|Pennington
|10
|309
|6
|Perkins
|0
|0
|0
|Potter
|0
|26
|0
|Roberts
|4
|70
|4
|Sanborn
|3
|31
|1
|Spink
|3
|76
|2
|Stanley
|0
|29
|0
|Sully
|1
|11
|0
|Todd
|1
|32
|1
|Tripp
|0
|47
|0
|Turner
|5
|106
|3
|Union
|5
|98
|3
|Walworth
|5
|23
|0
|Yankton
|23
|342
|20
|Ziebach
|0
|3
|0
|Unassigned*
|0
|970
|0
The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.
Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.
To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
