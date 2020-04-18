South Dakota health officials announce 131 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 1,542

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has announced 131 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,542.

Union County is reporting one additional case of the virus, raising the county’s total to five.

Health officials said that 68 have been hospitalized as of April 18, seven deaths, and 552 recovered.

DOH mentions that there are 10,118 negative cases with one test that’s pending.

The seven deaths in the state are five men and two women in these counties:

  • Minnehaha: 3
  • Beadle: 2
  • McCook: 1
  • Pennington: 1

Health officials said there are 839 men and 703 women with the virus in the following age categories and how many deaths in those groups:

  • 0-19 years: 88
  • 20-29 years: 294
  • 30-39 years: 368
  • 40-49 years: 318
  • 50-59 years: 279 with two deaths
  • 60-69 years: 146 with two deaths
  • 70-79 years: 25 with one death
  • 80+ years: 24 with two deaths

For the full list of counties in South Dakota with confirmed, negative, and recovered cases:

CountyTotal Positive CasesTotal Negative CasesTotal Cases Recovered
Aurora1321
Beadle2115719
Bennett0100
Bon Homme4843
Brookings92609
Brown1838410
Brule0350
Buffalo070
Butte0120
Campbell070
Charles Mix4603
Clark1441
Clay5964
Codington1335611
Corson161
Custer0130
Davison32353
Day1410
Deuel1541
Dewey0190
Douglas0210
Edmunds0180
Fall River191
Faulk1131
Grant0300
Gregory0270
Haakon0100
Hamlin2471
Hand0180
Hanson0170
Harding010
Hughes51944
Hutchinson2692
Hyde170
Jackson030
Jerauld4244
Jones040
Kingsbury0530
Lake3832
Lawrence9559
Lincoln8695741
Lyman2152
Marshall1331
McCook3732
McPherson0110
Meade1501
Mellette090
Miner1140
Minnehaha12764080374
Moody1660
Oglala Lakota1211
Pennington103096
Perkins000
Potter0260
Roberts4704
Sanborn3311
Spink3762
Stanley0290
Sully1110
Todd1321
Tripp0470
Turner51063
Union5983
Walworth5230
Yankton2334220
Ziebach030
Unassigned*09700

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

  • Wash their hands often
  • Avoid close contact
  • Stay home if sick
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Clean and disinfect
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.

