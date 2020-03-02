South Dakota heads toward banning university faculty union

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota appears ready to get rid of the faculty union at state universities.

Union members say the move threatens their academic freedom and the university’s ability to recruit top faculty. The South Dakota House and Senate passed separate bills that would ban faculty at state universities from collective bargaining.

Gov. Kristi Noem supports the idea, meaning that it appears inevitable that the union will soon be extinct. South Dakota would become one of a handful of states to bar faculty at public universities from forming a union.

