PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s budget director says the governor will provide state lawmakers with a plan next month to commit the last chunk of federal COVID-19 relief.

State Finance and Management Commissioner Jim Terwilliger told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that Noem will lay out the $105 million plan on December 5.

Congress designated $974,478,793 as South Dakota’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021.

Terwilliger provided the panel with a quarterly update on Monday. He said roughly $870 million has already been appropriated.

That’s the first of three steps in the process.

“These funds have to be obligated by the end of calendar year 2024,” Terwilliger said. “The expenditure has to be done by end of calendar year 2026.”

The state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources received $600 million for financing community water projects. Another $60 million was earmarked for state government to spend on water project improvements at state-owned facilities.