South Dakota (KCAU) – South Dakotans in favor of recreational marijuana are pushing the community to step up for another shot on the ballot in November.

In 2020, medical and recreational marijuana for South Dakota made it on the ballot through Amendments A and B. The amendments both passed during that election, but the story doesn’t end there.

Medical marijuana was able to become a reality, however, due to the way the amendment was submitted, South Dakota’s Supreme Court decided there would be no recreational marijuana.

Lawmakers ultimately ended up rejecting the measure in November 2021 and February 2022.

Ever since the election, the possibility of recreational marijuana in the state has been stuck in limbo with bills passing back and forth throughout legislative sessions.

Now, in April 2022, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws Inc. are hosting petition stations around the state in order to get the matter back onto the ballot. In Siouxland, there are four locations to sign the petition.

Manager of Yankton’s Flamez Tobacco Jesus Hipolito explained it was clear as day what the South Dakota voters were voting for in 2020, and many people are appalled when they hear the lawmakers decided to override the decision to legalize.

“I want people to be able to be free and smoke their pot if they want, and bigger than that, I want people to be free,” said Hipolito in reference to the large incarceration rates associated with marijuana.

Hipolito encourages people of all kinds to sign the petition at the store, even people who don’t want to associate with marijuana. He explained a lot of people don’t agree with the way the measure was taken over by lawmakers.

“There’s a saying all over South Dakota, ‘don’t tread on me’,” said Hipolito, “It’s a funny saying, and it might sound crazy, but let us do what we want to do as individuals. Don’t try to control us, especially when it comes to our votes.”

Hipolito said anyone who wants to sign the petition or learn more about legalizing marijuana is welcome at the store.

There are more than 30 locations to sign the petition, and they can be found on this website. The petition must reach 17,000 signatures by May 3 to qualify. As of April 14, the signature count is around 13,500.