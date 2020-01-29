South Dakota governor renews push for ‘riot boosting’ laws

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is making her pitch to lawmakers to try again to pass so-called riot boosting laws that will pass court muster.

Native American tribes oppose such a law, saying Noem’s legislation singles out expected protests of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Noem’s new proposal would replace a law that was largely nullified in a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Noem said the new bill protects free speech while also protecting people against rioting.

Many tribal leaders say the bill would infringe on their right to peacefully protest the construction of a pipeline. They fear a pipeline spill could contaminate their water.