South Dakota governor renews push for ‘riot boosting’ laws

South Dakota News

by: STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is making her pitch to lawmakers to try again to pass so-called riot boosting laws that will pass court muster.

Native American tribes oppose such a law, saying Noem’s legislation singles out expected protests of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Noem’s new proposal would replace a law that was largely nullified in a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Noem said the new bill protects free speech while also protecting people against rioting.

Many tribal leaders say the bill would infringe on their right to peacefully protest the construction of a pipeline. They fear a pipeline spill could contaminate their water.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.