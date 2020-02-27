South Dakota governor pushes for broadband expansion

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has continued her push for expanding broadband internet access in the state.

She said that some rural communities do not have access to high-speed internet and is asking for $5 million in the state budget to encourage its expansion.

She requested the same amount of money last year.

The Republican governor called broadband access a “change of way of life” for rural communities that can help people access education, job opportunities and grow businesses.

The state currently ranks 35th in the country in the percentage of population with access to high-speed internet.

About 88% of people in the state have access.