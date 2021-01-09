South Dakota governor calls new Georgia senators communists

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem stands in the crowd on the South Lawn of the White House during the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A day after she called for peace and healing following riots at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called Georgia’s two incoming Democratic senators communists.

Noem made her comments about incoming Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in an op-ed published Friday by the conservative online magazine The Federalist.

South Dakota Democrats criticized Noem’s op-ed, saying she was mimicking Trump’s rhetoric. Noem is a staunch Trump supporter who had campaigned for Georgia’s Republican senators.