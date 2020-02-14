South Dakota Gov. wants agreements with tribes to tackle crime, meth

Breaking News
by: STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is asking the nine Native American tribes in South Dakota to enter into law enforcement agreements with the state to better tackle crime and meth addiction on reservations.

The Republican governor said Thursday that the state wants to help tribes that don’t have sufficient tribal police officers to counteract crime and drug addiction.

Tribal leaders are warning that Noem will have to overcome a history of mistrust between tribes and the state.

Noem says the agreements will respect tribal sovereignty while allowing state law enforcement to work with tribal police officers on the reservations

