South Dakota Gov. Noem to unveil agriculture bill on Friday

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Kristi Noem teased a bill that she said will expand opportunities in agriculture in the state.

The Republican governor said she would “unveil” the legislation at the Black Hills Stock Show in Rapid City but didn’t go into details in a weekly press conference with reporters.

She also said the signing of the new North American trade agreement and said she expected it to boost South Dakota’s agricultural exports.

The state’s agricultural economy has suffered due to extreme weather and international trade disruptions.