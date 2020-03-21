South Dakota Gov. Noem signs county zoning streamlining, 14 other bills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/KCAU) — Gov. Kristi Noem has signed 15 bills from the South Dakota Legislature on Friday.
One of the bills is a law to streamline the county permit process.
She aggressively pushed the proposal to lawmakers this year.
She says it will spur investment in rural communities.
It makes wide-ranging changes to how counties decide on permits for feedlots and other projects.
Gov. Noem has also signed a bill to give people the option to take the written portion of the driver’s license exam in Spanish.
She also gave lawmakers the go-ahead to examine the state’s public universities.
The new laws will go into effect in July.
Here’s the full list of the 15 bills signed by Gov. Noem:
- SB 45 – An Act to transfer the functions of the South Dakota Value Added Finance Authority to the South Dakota Economic Development Finance Authority and the South Dakota Board of Economic Development and to abolish the South Dakota Value Added Finance Authority.
- SB 55 – An Act to require the Board of Regents to assemble a task force to study the operations and functions of the institutions of higher education under the board’s authority.
- SB 56 – An Act to authorize the collection of certain search and rescue service costs.
- SB 70 – An Act to authorize the use of Spanish in obtaining certain drivers licenses and permits.
- SB 91 – An Act to revise provisions regarding the salary for state’s attorneys.
- SB 137 – An Act to revise provisions for repair, replacement, and construction of sidewalks within a municipality.
- SB 148 – An Act to adopt the Uniform Power of Attorney Act.
- SB 149 – An Act to revise provisions regarding emblem specialty plates.
- SB 156 – An Act to repeal provisions regarding the South Dakota Veterans Commission.
- SB 157 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the county zoning and appeals process.
- SB 181 – An Act to revise provisions regarding health benefit plans.
- SB 186 – An Act to revise certain leave policies for state employees.
- HB 1002 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding documents of the Legislature.
- HB 1110 – An Act to provide for a uniform template to be used by each state agency in the conduct of performance management reviews.
- HB 1255 – An Act to remove the requirement for a mandatory appraisal in exchanges of land between school districts.