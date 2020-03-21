South Dakota Gov. Noem signs county zoning streamlining, 14 other bills

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/KCAU) — Gov. Kristi Noem has signed 15 bills from the South Dakota Legislature on Friday.

One of the bills is a law to streamline the county permit process.

She aggressively pushed the proposal to lawmakers this year.

She says it will spur investment in rural communities.

It makes wide-ranging changes to how counties decide on permits for feedlots and other projects.

Gov. Noem has also signed a bill to give people the option to take the written portion of the driver’s license exam in Spanish.

She also gave lawmakers the go-ahead to examine the state’s public universities.

The new laws will go into effect in July.

