South Dakota Gov. Noem releases statement on the nationwide unrest

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Rapid City, S.D. Noem on Thursday, April, 2, 2020, said she was activating the National Guard to set up temporary hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – On Sunday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem issued a statement on the nationwide unrest over the past several days:

“We take the protection of people’s rights very seriously, as we’ve demonstrated over the last several months, including the right to peacefully protest. Make no mistake, mob rule and violence do nothing to honor the memory of victims. If asked, the state stands ready to assist local authorities to ensure everyone’s rights are protected. Rioting and looting, like we’ve seen in other cities and states, will not be tolerated in South Dakota.” From South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

The protests that were held across the United States for the past several days were over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

He died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing.