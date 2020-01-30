South Dakota Gov. Noem opposes proposal on Native American schools

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kristi Noem

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Proponents of creating schools in South Dakota focused on Native American language and culture have two weeks to rework their proposal after Gov. Kristi Noem opposed the initiative.

A Senate committee deferred a bill that would create schools that teach Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota language and culture.

Several teachers are trying to open schools in Native American communities that would attempt to address educational achievement gaps among Native American students.

Several representatives from Noem’s office testified in opposition, saying that the current school system can incorporate cultural programs and that her office is working to improve education in Native American communities.

