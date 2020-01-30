South Dakota Gov. Noem opposes proposal on Native American schools

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Proponents of creating schools in South Dakota focused on Native American language and culture have two weeks to rework their proposal after Gov. Kristi Noem opposed the initiative.
A Senate committee deferred a bill that would create schools that teach Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota language and culture.
Several teachers are trying to open schools in Native American communities that would attempt to address educational achievement gaps among Native American students.
Several representatives from Noem’s office testified in opposition, saying that the current school system can incorporate cultural programs and that her office is working to improve education in Native American communities.