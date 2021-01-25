South Dakota Gov. Noem introduces bill to ban Down syndrome abortions

South Dakota News

Kristi Noem

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre, S.D. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has introduced a bill that will ban abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.

Below is a statement Noem made in announcing the bill.

The Declaration of Independence summarizes what we all know in our hearts to be true: God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life. This is true for everyone, including those with an extra chromosome. I look forward to the day when the Supreme Court recognizes that all preborn children inherently possess this right to life, too. Until that time comes, I am asking the South Dakota legislature to pass a law that bans the abortion of a preborn child, just because that child is diagnosed with Down syndrome.

SD Governor Kristi Noem

Down syndrome tests can be done as early as 10 weeks into the pregnancy.

