South Dakota Gov. Noem introduces bill to ban Down syndrome abortions

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has introduced a bill that will ban abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.
Below is a statement Noem made in announcing the bill.
The Declaration of Independence summarizes what we all know in our hearts to be true: God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life. This is true for everyone, including those with an extra chromosome. I look forward to the day when the Supreme Court recognizes that all preborn children inherently possess this right to life, too. Until that time comes, I am asking the South Dakota legislature to pass a law that bans the abortion of a preborn child, just because that child is diagnosed with Down syndrome.SD Governor Kristi Noem
Down syndrome tests can be done as early as 10 weeks into the pregnancy.