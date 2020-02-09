South Dakota Gov. Noem, federal officials continue working on July 3 fireworks celebration

Left to Right: Patti Trap, Acting Superintendent of Mount Rushmore; David Vela, Director of the National Park Service; Governor Kristi Noem; Rob Wallace, Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden. Courtesy of the Office of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem welcomed representatives from the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to South Dakota last week.

Gov. Noem and federal representatives are continuing to work towards the July 3 fireworks celebration at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

“Mount Rushmore is America’s ‘Shrine of Democracy,’” said Noem. “It is only fitting that it should be prominently featured as part of the nation’s Independence Day celebrations. We are so thankful to President Trump and our federal partners for helping us bring back this American tradition.”

The State of South Dakota is partnering with the National Park Services to develop the Independence Day fireworks display.

The National Park Services currently is conducting an environmental assessment to ensure the display is safe and enjoyable.

The last time that fireworks were seen at Mount Rushmore was in 2009.

They were discontinued after concerns relating to the pine beetle infestation in the Black Hills National Forest.

Since then, the forest has gained strength and advancements in pyrotechnics allowing for a safe fireworks display.

