South Dakota Gov. Noem announces SD will not see peak infection until June

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – New projections from the State of South Dakota Friday showed how social distancing and the preventative measures are working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said the peak is still on the way for South Dakota, but it has been delayed a few months.

“If you will notice by looking at these charts, what’s different is we have pushed our peak infection date out. Which means we still have a long road in front of us. We, not according to these charts and data and information, won’t reach our peak until mid-June to the end of June. And that is just the peak, that is not when we are through it,” Noem said.

Governor Noem said people in the state will need to continue to follow the social distancing guidelines through at least the end of August, possibly longer.

New numbers predictions in the state suggest that 30-70% of the population will get infected with the virus over the next few months, but less than five percent will need to be hospitalized.

South Dakota has reported 187 positive cases so far and 4,593 negative. There are 17 cases hospitalized and 69 recovered while two have died.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

