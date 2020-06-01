South Dakota Gov. Noem activates National Guard to assist in Sioux Falls

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre, S.D. While many other governor’s have broken from President Donald Trump on stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus or when to restart economic activity, Noem has tracked close to the president. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has activated the National Guard to immediately assist with the violent riots in Sioux Falls.

The governor’s office said the Guard was staged and ready, deployed within minutes of the other being given, and are already on the ground.

“South Dakota hoped for the best but prepared for the worst. We activated the National Guard the minute things turned violent in Sioux Falls. This is a specialized unit that is prepared for situations like this. We take protection of rights very seriously, including the right to peacefully protest, but rioting and looting will not be tolerated in South Dakota. Make no mistake, mob rule and violence do nothing to honor the memory of victims.” From South Dakota Gov. Noem

She will be holding a news conference on Saturday night at 10:15 p.m.

She will be holding a news conference on Saturday night at 10:15 p.m.

