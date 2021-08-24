South Dakota GOP lawmakers try to ban vaccine mandates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House lawmakers are trying to pressure Gov. Kristi Noem to call a special session to pass a ban on employers requiring COVID-19 vaccinations even as virus cases climb.

Several Republicans in the House of Representatives have circulated drafts of bills that would stop employers from mandating vaccinations against the virus.

They are trying to pressure Noem to call a special session for them to approve the bills. But she has resisted those calls, saying there is not widespread support for a special session.

Meanwhile, cases of the virus have resurged to their highest levels since February.