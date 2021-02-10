South Dakota GOP lawmakers continue recreational pot push

Farmer Breezy shows off the distinctive leaves of a marijuana plant during a tour of his plantation in Jamaica’s central mountain town of Nine Mile. While the island has a regulated medical marijuana industry and decriminalized small amounts of weed in 2015, it is running low on the illegal market, due to heavy heavy rains followed by extended drought, an increase in consumption and a drop in the number of traditional marijuana farmers. (AP Photo/David McFadden, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Two South Dakota Republican lawmakers focused on regulating recreational marijuana say they will continue to push the Legislature to address the matter.

A circuit court struck down a voter-passed measure to legalize it.

A South Dakota judge has ruled that a constitutional amendment passed by voters to legalize marijuana would have violated the state’s constitution.

But marijuana legalization has stayed on lawmakers’ agenda as pro-marijuana groups plan to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

Republican Sen. Brock Greenfield says it is a “very real possibility” that the Legislature would consider legalizing marijuana this session.