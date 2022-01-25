PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The new executive director of the South Dakota Republican Party said one of his top goals to achieve 100% GOP membership in the state Legislature.

North Dakota native Terin Lucero was most recently the director of data analytics for newly-elected Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who upset Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the last election.

South Dakota Republicans control 32 of the 35 seats in the Senate and 62 of the 70 slots in the House.

Lucero, a Williston, North Dakota native and graduate of North Dakota State University, is the first new executive director for the South Dakota GOP in five years.