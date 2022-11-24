The GFP said a suspect had been identified in an incident where two bucks were shot and left in the Hecla area.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page.

GFP said Tuesday a suspect has been identified after a post on the TIPs line Facebook page on Monday.

The TIPs line Facebook page on Monday said witnesses described a four-door maroon with possible gray rocker panels and a game rack attached to a back hitch. The bucks were shot and left near Hecla.