South Dakota gets a big bang with fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fireworks are a big bang in South Dakota.

Fireworks generated $11.2 million in taxable sales in the state in 2019, according to South Dakota Department of Revenue.

South Dakota spends $6,249 per 1,000 residents on fireworks, according to Allegiant Fire Protection. The state ranks fourth in the value spent on fireworks. The spending is measured in value of imported fireworks.

South Dakotans spend more on fireworks and also get injured more, according to Allegiant Fire Protection.

The state ranks first in an increase in spikes in summer fireworks injuries, according to Allegiant Fire Protection.

In Iowa, 37 cents per person or $379 per 1,000 residents was spent on fireworks. In Minnesota, it’s 17 cents per person or $173 per 1,000 residents.

Iowa ranks 31st in spending and Minnesota ranks 42nd.

Nebraska wasn’t far behind South Dakota with $4.50 spent per person and $4,498 per 1,000 people. The state ranks sixth in spending.

Allegiant Fire Protection said the value of fireworks imported to South Dakota was $5.4 million while it was $1.1 million in Iowa and $961,300 in Minnesota. It was $8.6 million in Nebraska and $2.9 million North Dakota which ranked eighth in spending.

Four of five states in the region also rank in the top seven when it comes to an increase in fireworks injuries spiking during the summer. South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota are in the top seven.

Injuries in South Dakota increased by 25.9% from June of 2020 through August of 2020, according to Allegiant Fire Protection.

From 1990-2014 males under 20 accounted for most ER visits because of fireworks, according to one study. The majority of visits (50.1%) were in patients aged under 20. Most injuries were among males (76.4%) and were treated in hospitals in the Midwest, according to “Pediatric Firework-Related Injuries Presenting to United States Emergency Departments, 1990-2014″ Published Aug 21, 2016, on Sage Journals.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that fireworks injuries for males under 25 in 2019 was typical of prior years. More than 50% of all fireworks injuries in 2019 were in persons 24 and younger, and most of those were males, according to the CPSC.

The Centers for Disease Control said in 2020 that the fireworks injury rate was highest among boys from 10 to 14.

More than half (58%) of all fireworks injuries in 2019 involved burns, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Most often, a hand or leg was burned, according to the Centers for Disease Control .

The increase in summer fireworks injuries does not always correspond with the most money spent on fireworks.

For example, while Missouri, Kansas and South Carolina rank first through third in spending, but those states do not rank in the top three with an increase in summer fireworks injuries, according to Allegiant Fire Protection. Kansas is eighth, Missouri is 14th and South Carolina is 40th.

From June 22 to July 22, 2018, most fireworks injuries involved fireworks that were legal in most states, according to a June 2020 report by the National Fire Protection Agency. 28% involved firecrackers, 18% involved reloadable shells and 13% involved sparklers to round out the top three.

Nebraska and Iowa expanded the use of fireworks in their states in 2017. In general, no fireworks are prohibited in Iowa.

These fireworks are not allowed in Nebraska: Rockets, unapproved wire sparklers, nighttime parachutes, firecrackers with more than 50mg of explosive composition, and other fireworks deemed unsafe by the State Fire Marshal, according to World Population Review.

There were 127 emergency room visits caused by fireworks in 2019, according to the Iowa Department of Health. There were 159 when Iowa first expanded fireworks use in 2017. Males aged 15 to 34 accounted for the most emergency room visits in 2019 at 11.88 visits per 100,000 persons or a total of 57 visits.

These are banned in South Dakota: All consumer fireworks made wholly or in part of dynamite, nitroglycerin, or giant powder with a specific reference to firecrackers.

Minnesota bans firecrackers, torpedoes, missiles, skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, daygo bombs, mines and shells, chasers, and parachutes.

Multiple media reported in Minnesota in 2020 that in 2019, 59 people ended up in hospitals with fireworks injuries. Of those hurt, 43% were 19 years old and under. Officials said there are likely more injuries because not all injuries are treated outside the home.

Fireworks on fire

An estimated 19,500 fires started by fireworks were reported to local fire departments in the U.S. during 2018, according the 2020 report by NFPA. These fires caused five civilian deaths, 46 civilian injuries, and $105 million in direct property damage.

Dry conditions across South Dakota have caused some cities or areas to cancel or alter fireworks plans.

The city of Murdo and Elks Golf Course have canceled their fireworks displays.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that “No fireworks are allowed in Black Hills Fire Protection District. Fireworks are prohibited within Rapid City (and a one-mile radius from city limits), Hill City, Keystone and Wall city limits, other than novelty fireworks. Novelty fireworks are party poppers, snappers, sparklers, and toy caps. Box Elder allows for the discharge of fireworks in the city limits July 2 – 4, 2021, between 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.