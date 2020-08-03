South Dakota gets $6.8 million for education during COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded South Dakota $6.8 million to support the state’s efforts in serving students during the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath.

Thirty-nine states applied for funding, only 11 states, including South Dakota, were awarded grants. Education Secretary Ben Jones says the three-year grant will help the state further develop its customized or personalized learning model which he says has kept more students engaged during distanced instruction.

The grant money will help a group of 30 schools pursue new course options in personalized education and provide coursework for more than 1,600 South Dakota teachers and principals.

Latest Stories