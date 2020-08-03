South Dakota gets $6.8 million for education during COVID-19

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, S.D. (AP Photo/Chet Brokaw, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded South Dakota $6.8 million to support the state’s efforts in serving students during the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath.

Thirty-nine states applied for funding, only 11 states, including South Dakota, were awarded grants. Education Secretary Ben Jones says the three-year grant will help the state further develop its customized or personalized learning model which he says has kept more students engaged during distanced instruction.

The grant money will help a group of 30 schools pursue new course options in personalized education and provide coursework for more than 1,600 South Dakota teachers and principals.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss